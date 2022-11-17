Abby De La Rosa Clears Up "Confusion" About the Name of Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Girl

Nearly a week after Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon welcomed their third child together, the mom of three is clarifying their newborn baby girl's exact name. See what she had to say.

It's a beautiful day for Abby De La Rosa to set the record straight.

The DJ—who welcomed her third child with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11—recently addressed the "confusion" surrounding their newborn's name first and middle name, Beautiful Zeppelin.

"For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' and her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN,'" she wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram Story. "I totally understand the confusion but it's baby girl's actual name."

Abby's post comes just days after the two—who share 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion—announced the arrival of their baby girl, which marks baby No. 11 for the Nickelodeon alum.

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Abby on Nov. 12. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed."

He noted, "Watching you smile through the world's madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration."

But he wasn't the only one gushing with appreciation since Abby also penned a touching message about expanding her family.

"Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon," she wrote in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. "We've known you for 2 days now and I'm in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents. Not one single word can express the love we have for you."

And it's clear that the bond is already strong. "You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger," she wrote.  "It's been the sweetest thing. He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved."

