Abby De La Rosa Clears Up "Confusion" About the Name of Her and Nick Cannon's Baby Girl

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

It's a beautiful day for Abby De La Rosa to set the record straight.

The DJ—who welcomed her third child with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11—recently addressed the "confusion" surrounding their newborn's name first and middle name, Beautiful Zeppelin.

"For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' and her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN,'" she wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram Story. "I totally understand the confusion but it's baby girl's actual name."

Abby's post comes just days after the two—who share 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion—announced the arrival of their baby girl, which marks baby No. 11 for the Nickelodeon alum.

"Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself," he wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Abby on Nov. 12. "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn't go unnoticed."