Lizzo Sends Poet Aurielle Marie Her 2019 American Music Awards Dress to Wear to Out100 Gala

Lizzo is making sure others feel good as hell.
The "Truth Hurts" singer made one fan's dream come true when she leant out one of her most memorable outfits. Back in October, Aurielle Marie, an Atlanta-based poet, put out a pipe-dream call to Lizzo on TikTok, asking if they could borrow her iconic 2022 Emmys dress. The occasion? The writer was being honored as one of Out100's LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year and needed something special to wear to the gala.
To Aurielle's shock, the star obliged the closet raid. While Lizzo didn't let go of the custom red tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown she wore to the Emmys, she did send over the custom magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith ballgown she wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards.
In a follow-up TikTok, Aurielle screamed with excitement while opening up an oversized package to reveal the designer dress. When they tried it on, with the musician's "2 Be Loved" track playing in the background, the author broke down in tears of gratitude.
"i might've gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe," Aurielle captioned the Nov. 15 clip. "Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I'm speechless. Y'all! A bitch is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN!"
Lizzo later explained in a TikTok of her own that she wanted to help Aurielle out, but couldn't in good faith send the Emmys dress as it wasn't in good condition after she won for Outstanding Achievement in a Competition Program for her Prime Video series Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.
"I was so emotional and drunk the night of the Emmys that I completed destroyed my dress," she explained. "I ripped it literally during my speech. So I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was really similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, got it cleaned and shipped it out."
Noting that she saw Aurielle's reaction video. the Yitty founder added, "you looked absolutely beautiful."
In the initial plea to Lizzo, Aurielle relayed that the Out100 honor was "hands down the biggest accolade" of their career, but almost didn't want to attend the upcoming event in New York City as they became increasingly frustrated with finding something to wear.
"I can't find anything that is big bitch and red carpet ready," Aurielle explained in the video. "The longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there."
As a last ditch effort, Aurielle—who was previously named 2022's Georgia Author of the Year Award—decided to shoot their shot and asked straight up begged the singer to play fairy godmother.
"I just said, ‘Let's make a little TikTok because you never know what could happen," Aurielle explained of her request. "I figured the worst think you can say is no.
Before knowing the favor would be granted, Aurielle took a moment to express how Lizzo's attitude and body confidence has inspired their self esteem.
"I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bitch in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I've watched you talk about it," Aurielle continued. "The audacity you've marked on your career has helped out and be audacious myself."
Out100 will take place in the coming weeks and all eyes are sure to be on Aurielle.