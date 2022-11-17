Lizzo Sends Poet Aurielle Marie Her 2019 American Music Awards Dress to Wear to Out100 Gala

Watch : Lizzo to Receive The 2022 People's Champion Award at PCAs

Lizzo is making sure others feel good as hell.

The "Truth Hurts" singer made one fan's dream come true when she leant out one of her most memorable outfits. Back in October, Aurielle Marie, an Atlanta-based poet, put out a pipe-dream call to Lizzo on TikTok, asking if they could borrow her iconic 2022 Emmys dress. The occasion? The writer was being honored as one of Out100's LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year and needed something special to wear to the gala.

To Aurielle's shock, the star obliged the closet raid. While Lizzo didn't let go of the custom red tulle Giambattista Valli ballgown she wore to the Emmys, she did send over the custom magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith ballgown she wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards.

In a follow-up TikTok, Aurielle screamed with excitement while opening up an oversized package to reveal the designer dress. When they tried it on, with the musician's "2 Be Loved" track playing in the background, the author broke down in tears of gratitude.