Here's How Penn Badgley Reunited With You Co-Star Victoria Pedretti

You stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti shared the therapy scenes in season three were some of the fondest ones to film. Learn why Victoria always loves "scenes in psychologist offices."

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley are on the same page.

The You co-stars recently reunited to do a dive deep into the Netflix series, in which Penn plays Joe Goldberg and Victoria played Love Quinn (before her death) in season three.

While the twisted tale holds numerous edge-of-your-seat scenes, there are a few in particular that both Victoria and Penn hold close to their hearts.

Penn declared on the Nov. 15 episode of his Podcrushed podcast, "Episode two. All those therapy scenes."

It turns out Victoria was fond of those clips as well. As for what about them stood out to her, she quipped on the podcast, "Well, that we were talking."

"Like, they were real scenes in which you're talking, and responding, and there's dialogue and there's a journey through the scene," Victoria noted. "It's not just starting in a heightened place."

In addition, Victoria said that she views scenes of that type as an outlet to really express a role.

Of course, Victoria is no stranger to exploring her character. And her dedication to the role is something that didn't go unnoticed by Penn.

"Victoria is extremely committed," Penn noted. "I really do feel like the intensity of your character Love on the show You, just grounding that…hats off to you as an artist."

He continued, "I think when you're on set and you're playing her, you identify with her so much. You really embrace her."

