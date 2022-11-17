Jana Kramer Clarifies the Truth About Her Chris Evans Breakup

Jana Kramer is backtracking on her bathroom story.
After retelling an embarrassing story about her last date with Chris Evans on her podcast, the 38-year-old clarified that her mortifying moment had nothing to do with the end of their split. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories slammed the headlines for jumping to conclusions, insisting the actor "didn't ghost me because of that."
"First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking," she explained on Nov. 15, per Page Six. "And it wasn't because of that. Like, I was just saying an embarrassing moment."
She continued, "Can we all just like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly."
On the Nov. 14 episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, Jana revealed that she "went on a few dates" with Chris—who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022—over 10 years ago.
"He wasn't Captain America, but he was like the heartthrob, cutie," she recalled. "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date."
Jana went on to tell a cringe-worthy story about how she had gone over to Chris' house after eating asparagus—which can give urine a rotten-like smell—and later used the bathroom, which ended up being "so embarrassing."
"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," she remembered. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."
The One Tree Hill alum added, "I never heard from him again."
Since then, Jana has been married three times, most recently splitting from husband Mike Caussin in 2021. Last week, Chris—who previously dated Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate and Minka Kelly—seemingly confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista.
The update on Chris' love life comes four months after the Knives Out star declared he was on a mission to find his special someone.
"[I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he told Shondaland in July. "I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into."
E! News has reached out to Chris' rep but hasn't heard back.