The Truth About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon

Is Brad Pitt dating Ines de Ramon? E! News has exclusive details on their relationship status after they were seen out at a Bono concert in Los Angeles together.

When it comes to romance rumors about Brad Pitt, you may just want to burn after reading. 

The Bullet Train star sparked relationship speculation this week when he stepped out with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry professional who split from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. During the outing, the two were spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.

At one point in the evening, the Oscar winner—who was clad in a gray cardigan over a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a brown brimmed hat—had his hands on Ines' shoulders as the two mingled with pals. Meanwhile, Ines was bundled up in a dark jacket, white crop top and leather pants as she stood close to her concert companion.

So, what's their deal? A source exclusively tells E! News that Ines is "a friend of his."

Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt's Life and Career

The insider adds of dating rumors surrounding the duo, "This has been assumed in the past and has been wrong."

Ines separated from Paul this summer, with the Vampire Diaries actor's rep telling E! News in September that the couple had been living apart for several months. "The decision to separate is mutual," the rep said at the time, "and occurred five months ago."

 

As for Brad, he was most recently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. Despite having been seen out at dinner together in New York, a separate source told E! News in October that the two were "never exclusive or even really dating" and Brad was also "seeing a few different women."

"They are on the same page as far as that goes," the second insider said of Brad and Emily. "They aren't expecting anything from the other."

 E! News has reached out to Brad's rep and Ines but hasn't received a comment.

