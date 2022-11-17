Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Romee Stridj revealed the birth of her second daughter on Instagram. See the cute debut snaps of the baby below and find out her name.

This angel is now mom to two under two.

Romee Strijd, 27, and her fiancé, Laurens van Leeuwen, 32, have welcomed their second child, a girl named June van Leeuwen on Nov. 11. The new addition joins big sister Mint van Leeuwen, 23 months, to make a family of four. 

The former Victoria's Secret model posted a series of six adorable snaps of her new baby and her family, captioning the Nov. 16 Instagram, "June van Leeuwen 11-11-'22." In the first photo, baby June is sleeping in a mauve onesie and hat.

In other pics, Mint leans over the basinet to kiss the baby and sits next to June handing her a pacifier. Two photos reveal dad bonding with his new daughter and the family of four hanging out at home, while the last is a photo of Romee holding her newest child. 

Several Victoria's Secret models commented on her new arrival. "Congrats beautiful mama," Alessandra Ambrosio wrote, while Taylor Hill gushed "I'M SO EXCITED!!!!! I can't wait to squish them," and Lily Aldridge wrote, "Sweetest!!! Congratulations."  

Romee debuted her growing baby bump on Instagram back in May. In the photo, Mint is kissing her mom's belly while Laurens holds her. She captioned the photo of her family, "Soon we will be a family of four, can't wait."

Instagram

Baby June's birth comes almost exactly two years after her big sister's. Romee and her partner of 10 years welcomed Mint on Dec. 2, 2020. At the time, the model revealed that "being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream." 

