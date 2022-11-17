Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Breaks Down Over Feeling "Helpless" Ahead of Her Fraud Case Sentencing

Watch : RHOSLC Stars Share Reaction After Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Jen Shah's husband has taken her legal troubles to heart.

Sharrieff Shah (a.k.a. Coach Shah) got real about how his wife's legal drama has affected him on the Nov. 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which was filmed months before Jen plead guilty in her federal fraud case in July.

Charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, the Bravo star could face a maximum of 30 years prison time and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution and fines. Her sentencing will take place on Dec. 15, which also happens to be her co-star Meredith Marks' birthday.

And it's Meredith's husband Seth Marks who kicked off the conversation at Sharrieff's barbecue lunch for the RHSOLC husbands during the episode, as he asks the coach how he's been dealing with his wife's legal situation.

"I believe that god never makes mistakes...never," Sharrieff stated. "And so, I am exactly where I'm supposed to be, and some days that is painful. Some days that's hard and I cry."