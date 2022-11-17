Jen Shah's Husband Sharrieff Breaks Down Over Feeling "Helpless" Ahead of Her Fraud Case Sentencing

On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Nov. 16 episode, Sharrieff Shah shared how he really feels about wife Jen Shah's ongoing legal drama ahead of her Dec. 15 sentencing.

Watch: RHOSLC Stars Share Reaction After Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Jen Shah's husband has taken her legal troubles to heart.

Sharrieff Shah (a.k.a. Coach Shah) got real about how his wife's legal drama has affected him on the Nov. 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which was filmed months before Jen plead guilty in her federal fraud case in July.

Charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, the Bravo star could face a maximum of 30 years prison time and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution and fines. Her sentencing will take place on Dec. 15, which also happens to be her co-star Meredith Marks' birthday.

And it's Meredith's husband Seth Marks who kicked off the conversation at Sharrieff's barbecue lunch for the RHSOLC husbands during the episode, as he asks the coach how he's been dealing with his wife's legal situation.

"I believe that god never makes mistakes...never," Sharrieff stated. "And so, I am exactly where I'm supposed to be, and some days that is painful. Some days that's hard and I cry."

He continued, "I cry because I can't control the outcome. I can't fix it. I can't do what most men want to do for their wives in making it better. I can't do that. And some days I feel absolutely helpless."

Fred Hayes/Bravo

With so much of Jen's future out of his control, there is one thing Sharrieff knows he does have power over as he told the group, "The only thing I tell my wife every day, I say, 'Baby, I don't know what's going to happen two minutes from now, I just know how I'm going to react to it.'"

Sharrieff's ongoing support has certainly helped Jen during her difficult time, as she admitted on the show's Oct. 5 episode that if not for her family, she "wouldn't still be here on this Earth."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

