Mandy Moore Shares How Son Gus and Newborn Ozzie Are Creating a Special Bond

Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Her New Baby Boy!

Mandy Moore has the cutest little helper by her side.

The This Is Us star is sharing an update on how her 21-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith has taken on the role of big brother to Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, who she welcomed with husband Taylor Goldsmith in October.

"To be honest, he never fully clocked what kind of change was ahead of him," Mandy, who partnered with Crate & Kids, exclusively told E! News about Gus. "But he was always excited to hang in 'Bubba's room' before he arrived."

She continued, "With Ozzie here now, we have been so touched by how gentle he is and all of the kisses he wants to give his brother."

The actress, who is a proud member of the "two under two club," said she looks forward to seeing her sons' special bond grow as they get older.

"I've heard a lot of advice pertaining to how crazy the next few years will be," Mandy noted, "but before we know it, they'll be best friends and only a grade or two apart."