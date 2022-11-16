Hear Laverne Cox Discuss the Struggles of Dating as a Trans Woman With Angelica Ross

Watch : Laverne Cox Talks Dating as a Transgender Woman

The world of online dating can be a difficult place to navigate.

That's something actresses Laverne Cox and Angelica Ross have learned over the years. The two sit down to discuss their scariest dating experiences as transgender women in this sneak peek at the Nov. 16 episode of E!'s If We're Being Honest.

Laverne begins by recalling the time a man questioned her gender identity during a walk in the park with a friend. "My friend says, 'F you,' and he had one of those folding chairs and he goes after my friend," the Inventing Anna star said of the scary incident. "My friend's instinct was to get in between me and the person so that the guy wouldn't come after me."

Luckily, Laverne said the fight was "over as fast as it started," but the reason why it happened is what surprised her the most. "He was checking things out, wasn't sure if it was okay for him to be attracted to me, in his mind," she continued. "And so, that's why he needed to confirm guy or girl."