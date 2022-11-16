Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch : Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk"

Love is in the air for Rumer Willis.

The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.

For the fall outing, the Dancing With The Stars champ—who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—donned a chic cropped black sweater, wide-legged black pants, and sunglasses. Her musician boyfriend kept things casual wearing a burnt orange coat over a denim shirt with dark jeans, rounding the look out with a pair of sunglasses.

In the photos, the pair smile at the camera, with Rumer's dog Dolores at their feet, with other pics featuring the pair sharing a kiss and Rumer leaning in to peck her boyfriend on the cheek.