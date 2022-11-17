Away Luggage Black Friday Deals: Here’s How You Can Save $100 on Your Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This. Is. Not. A. Drill. It's very rare for Away to have a sale, but when they do, it's a big deal (pun intended). If you have some travel plans in the works, this is the best time to shop. Plus, Away's luggage makes a great gift too. This is only the third time that Away has participated in Black Friday/Cyber Week sales and it's the very first time that the discount applies to all suitcases.

You can save $100 when you buy three suitcases from Away or you can take $50 off when you buy two suitcases. If you've shopped Away before, you know that these suitcases are a worthwhile investment. If you haven't, there's a 100-day trial if you don't love your new luggage.

This offer starts on November 17, 2022, at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. Get your shop on before these Away luggage pieces sell out.