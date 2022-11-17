Away Luggage Black Friday Deals: Here’s How You Can Save $100 on Your Purchase

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This. Is. Not. A. Drill. It's very rare for Away to have a sale, but when they do, it's a big deal (pun intended). If you have some travel plans in the works, this is the best time to shop. Plus, Away's luggage makes a great gift too. This is only the third time that Away has participated in Black Friday/Cyber Week sales and it's the very first time that the discount applies to all suitcases.
You can save $100 when you buy three suitcases from Away or you can take $50 off when you buy two suitcases. If you've shopped Away before, you know that these suitcases are a worthwhile investment. If you haven't, there's a 100-day trial if you don't love your new luggage.
This offer starts on November 17, 2022, at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. Get your shop on before these Away luggage pieces sell out.
Away Luggage Deals
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
This is the compact bag you need for a quick trip or as a carry-on for your next plan ride. It has room for your laptop, a few outfits, and your standard toiletries. It's lightweight, yet durable with all of the reliable features you love from Away, including a TSA lock, 360 wheels, and an exterior pocket— which is perfect for your boarding pass.
A shopper said, "I love the Daily Carry On. You can fit so much in this thing and it easily manages a 2 night trip. I removed the divider as I simply wanted a small roller bag for clothes and shoes. A couple of shirts, couple of pairs of pants, workout gear, running shoes and a Dopp kit. Done. This bag is perfect."
Away The Carry-On
This is a lightweight carry-on bag that's built to last. It comes in 11 colors and the brand recommends using this for a 3-5 day trip, depending on how much you pack, of course. It comes in a ton of colors, has a TSA lock, a laundry bag, and storage pockets for organization.
A shopper said, "Love it packed for a 12 day trip to California and Hawaii with no problem rolling clothes. Travel with ease." Another person reviewed, "I LOVE my Away Carry-On. The smaller size is perfect for navigating European airports on a multi-destination trip. The built in portable charger is also a huge game changer, as I often use up a lot of my phone battery just on the cab ride to the airport. Lastly, the passcode-required lock makes me feel much more comfortable leaving my stuff in hostels when need be. "
Away The Bigger Carry-On
If you need a carry-on bag with more space, this is a great option. It comes in 13 colors and it has a durable shell that withstands a long trip. It fits in the overhead bin of most planes and it's convenient for train, bus, and car travel too. It has an interior compression system so you can get the most out of its storage and it comes with a water-resistant laundry bag.
A shopper said, "This suitcase is so worth the money! It's the wheels that make this suitcase a star, rolls very smoothly and never catches. If you are hesitating because of the price tag, JUST do it! I promise this was my best purchase and I usually have buyer's regret but not with this. I would get the one with a portable battery since this has been very helpful at airports when all the ports are taken and your phone is a about to die! I highly recommend! "
Away The Carry-On Flex
If you want options, get this bag. It has everything you love about Away's carry-ons and you have the option expand its size to fit more.
A shopper said, "At a first glance it looks sleek and elegant but small. Do not be deceived: this hard working marvelous piece of art delivers! You can fit weekend getaway stuff and beyond stuff , you can expand it but most of all it fits every overhead compartment: any small European airline."
Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex
If you want a bigger carry-on and you want flexibility, this one expandable. It's available in eight colors.
An Away shopper said, "Traveled 3 weeks in Europe with just the Bigger Carry-On Flex and my trusty Away Everywhere Bag. The cobblestones and ancient streets were conquered with Away's sturdy wheels. Never had to 'flex' my bag until the last day when I did some shopping. The straps to compress the load are brilliant."
Away The Medium
If carry-on isn't gonna cut it and a large bag is too much, this Away medium-sized bag is perfection. It has enough room for 1-2 weeks worth of stuff, per the brand. It has 360 wheels, a TSA lock, pockets, and a laundry bag.
A happy shopper said, "Best luggage I've ever had! I'm a serious overpacker and my family always laughed at me for having a huge 29" suitcase for weekend trips. The Medium has solved this for me by being spacious but not a ridiculous size! It really can fit so much stuff because of the layout and compression compartment. There are other hard suitcases out there but I LOVE this one because of the layout of the inside and how stylish the outside is. You will not regret buying this luggage."
Away The Large
Go all out and just get one of the large bags. You will be prepared for anything. The inside has two compartments with an interior compression system, which means you can pack more and shop more while you travel. It comes in 13 colors.
A shopper reviewed, "Buy buy it's well worth. I did my research for about two months before I decided to buy any luggage. Away has the best luggage. Very durable, easy to clean, and it come with adapter for your phone when you go to different countries that's if you buy the carry on which I did . I brought a 3 piece and so happy that I did. Buy away luggage it's well worth it."
