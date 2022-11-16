Spencer Neville Reveals His Sex Lives of College Girls Character Is Set to "Shake Things Up"

Watch : Spencer Neville Teases Sex Life of College Girls Season 2

Spencer Neville is heading back to school.

The actor, who will make his debut in HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls when season two premieres Nov. 17, is exclusively revealing which Essex College student he'll be playing.

"I'm the new frat guy that comes in and shakes things up a bit," he exclusively told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Devotion premiere Nov. 15. "As we know, where it left off, the girls were in a little trouble, and they got our Theta in a little bit of trouble. So I'm comin' in a little hot."

Presumably, Neville's storyline will intertwine with Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), who, at the end of season one, stole a file of prior exams from Nico (Gavin Leatherwood)'s fraternity and reported them to the school—though she ultimately loses her scholarship in the process.

And while Neville himself was not in a fraternity, he did take inspiration from his own college days at Middle Tennessee State University.