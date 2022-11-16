How Miansai Is Bringing a New, Modern Take to Fine Jewelry

Courtesy of Ascend Agency

Memorable touches, including thoughtfully placed gemstones that allow one's overall look to come to life, abound in the newest collection. The way Saiger sees it, while fine jewelry should be personal, it's also an opportunity to evoke intrinsic, sentimental value to its wearer. And the most powerful pieces can carry that feeling through the generations.

Miansai's fine jewelry collection includes accessories made from 14k gold and accented with diamonds, gemstones like chalcedony, and pearls. Saiger believes this is an opportunity for wearers to invest in timeless staples that can complement and elevate an outfit. Classic Miansai pieces like the Screw Cuff, a sleek, streamlined accessory that features a threaded bar closure, gets the fine jewelry treatment with the addition of pave diamonds, dotted intentionally throughout the bar to keep Miansai's signature preference toward minimal but elevated. Brilliant blue and green chalcedony stones — believed to help center emotions — are seen throughout the latest collection, mixing seamlessly with pave diamonds to add pops of refined color.