This is One of Winter's Favorite Handbag Trends— Shop the 11 Cutest Ones for as Low as $11

It's the fluffiest and cutest accessory you need to add to your winter wardrobe ASAP.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 16, 2022 9:36 PMTags
E-Comm: Shearling Bag Guide

Your winter uniform should be, above all else, cozy. And we're not just talking about your outerwear or boots! 

Upgrade your warm winter wardrobe accessories with a faux shearling bag. The trend is already budding into a winter favorite, and you can get ahead of it with these shearling bag finds starting at just $11. We're talking fuzzy baguette bags, shoulder bags and totes at affordable prices!

Keep reading to get the fluffiest accessory of the season.

Combined Shearling-Effect Leather Bag

Mango really popped off with this shearling-effect leather bag. It can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and is one of those pieces you'll turn to almost everyday when accessorizing your outfits. 

$100
Mango

Faux Shearling Baguette Bag

This faux shearling baguette bag is a cute everyday purse that has enough space for all the essentials. It comes in black and brown, and you should totally snag them both while they're on sale!

$20
$15
Forever 21

Hair Handbag

Have a pretty in pink moment with this fuzzy clutch from Mango. It's the perfect clutch for a winter going-out look. If pink is not you're vibe, it also comes in a neutral tan color that goes with everything!

$80
Mango

Shopper

If you're into oversized tote bags, this fuzzy shopper bag from H&M is great for the winter. 

$35
H&M

Borg Round Grab Bag

This round grab bag comes in a snowy white shearling shade and is currently on sale for just $16. Pair it with your favorite trench coat and trousers for a chic and warm winter look.

$40
$16
Boohoo

Topshop Shannon Faux Shearling Handbag

Another great shearling handbag staple is this cool and trendy style from Topshop. It has the quintessential baguette bag style, but the edgy silver hardware elevates it so you can use it to accessorize all your GNO outfits.

$49
Nordstrom

Faux Shearling Trim Grab Bag

I typically go for a shoulder bag over a crossbody, but this faux shearling trim bag is changing my mind, especially since it's only $13.

$38
$13
Nasty Gal

Urban Revivo Faux Shearling Trim Quilted Bag In Black

Mini bags are so cute and suitable for a night out, and you can add the shearling twist to the look with this trim quilted bag from ASOS. Pair it with an elevated all-black outfit for a coordinated and chic look.

$40
ASOS

BLOSSOM Beige Mini Rex Shoulder Bag

Looking to splurge a bit on a fuzzy handbag for the winter? This mini shoulder bag is so versatile and neutral that it'll go with anything! Definitely worth the price tag.

$155
SSENSE

Faux Fur Shearling Grab Bag

This shearling grab bag for just $11 is such a cute and trendy piece that you can wear into every season. Pair it with a monochrome blue outfit for a coordinated look or some winter neutrals.

$32
$11
Nasty Gal

Jill & Ally Faux Shearling Top Handle Bag

This top handle faux shearling bag comes in a sand color and a bright red. They're both on sale for $45, and make for trendy winter accessories that can be worn in more ways than one.

$198
$45
Saks Off 5th

Want more insight on the coolest fashion trends of the season? Check out the cutest trench coats under $100.

