This Is What Brandy Thinks About Daughter Sy'Rai Following in Her Musical Footsteps

Three guesses as to what Brandy Norwood considers her signature spirit. Yep, the Grammy winner is a brand ambassador for—what else?—Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy.

"It tastes great and it's light," the brand ambassador raved to E! News of the sip she helped launch with a bash at The Warwick in West Hollywood Nov. 10. And though she curated her own "B-Rocka" cocktail for the event (featuring the smooth black flavor with lemon juice, simple syrup and muddled blackberries), she's generally more of a purist, admitting, "I like it straight!"

Soon she could be toasting to her daughter's booming music career. Asked what artists she's currently listening to as she works on a forthcoming eighth album, the "Rather Be" artist revealed she's getting a sneak peek at daughter Sy'Rai Smith's tracks. "Her music is fire," Brandy raved of the 20-year-old (dad is producer Big Bert), "and I've just been listening to that and trying to help her decide what songs she should come out with."