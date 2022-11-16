Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? He Says...

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Could Captain Lee Rosbach's final voyage be on the horizon?

The longtime Below Deck star worried fans in the Bravo series' season 10 trailer, seemingly making an announcement to the crew about his future as boss on the hit reality show.

"You will see me do something that you've never seen me do in the past," Lee exclusively teased of his big news during an exclusive interview with E! News, adding, "not in my private life or my yachting life have I ever done this before."

The Bravolebrity admitted he does have an undisclosed "issue," making this season's charters particularly difficult. But that doesn't mean Lee is giving up the captain's chair so easily.

"I think everybody knows how I feel about issues when they arise," he shared. "You take them head-on, you deal with it and you get it done."

While Lee calls his upcoming announcement "one of the biggest moments in Below Deck history," fans shouldn't worry about him leaving the beloved franchise any time soon.