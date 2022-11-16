Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man" in Moving Tribute

Watch : Diddy & Daughter Chance - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Diddy is honoring Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The rapper marked the somber occasion with a moving social media tribute to his ex, in which he reflected on their life together.

"I'm gonna tell y'all a story," Diddy begins the Nov. 15 video, as he walks through his backyard. "Once upon a time there was a young man from Harlem who met a beautiful young lady from Columbus, GA. I'm talking about this chick was the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly the most loving person that I ever met."

He then recalled meeting Kim—with whom he welcomed three children, Christian 24, and twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, during their on-again, off-again 13-year relationship—when they were both working at Uptown Records in the early '90s.

"She used to work at the front desk at Uptown and I was an intern at Uptown," the rapper continued. "I'd walk through every morning I just couldn't wait to see her face, and I would never smile, cause I was from New York—I'm not a smiler—and she was like, 'Boy if I can't make you smile, can't nobody can make you smile.' And I've been smiling ever since."