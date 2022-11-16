Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man" in Moving Tribute

On the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter's sudden death, Diddy shared a moving social media tribute to his late ex.

By Amy Lamare Nov 16, 2022 8:46 PMTags
Sean "Diddy" CombsCelebritiesP. Diddy
Watch: Diddy & Daughter Chance - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Diddy is honoring Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The rapper marked the somber occasion with a moving social media tribute to his ex, in which he reflected on their life together.

"I'm gonna tell y'all a story," Diddy begins the Nov. 15 video, as he walks through his backyard. "Once upon a time there was a young man from Harlem who met a beautiful young lady from Columbus, GA. I'm talking about this chick was the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly the most loving person that I ever met."

He then recalled meeting Kim—with whom he welcomed three children, Christian 24, and twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, during their on-again, off-again 13-year relationship—when they were both working at Uptown Records in the early '90s.

"She used to work at the front desk at Uptown and I was an intern at Uptown," the rapper continued. "I'd walk through every morning I just couldn't wait to see her face, and I would never smile, cause I was from New York—I'm not a smiler—and she was like, 'Boy if I can't make you smile, can't nobody can make you smile.' And I've been smiling ever since."

photos
Celebs at Diddy's 50th Birthday Party

Even though Diddy and Kim broke up for the last time in 2007, they remained close friends and co-parents to their three kids and her child from a previous relationship whom Diddy adopted. The actress and model was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15, 2018. She was 47 years old. It was later revealed that she died of pneumonia.

"I want to talk to a lot of people that are going through grief, he continued. "It feels like it ain't going never end and it don't end, and you realize that it is what it is. This is God's will and God's timing. Everything happens for a reason I'm a better man for it. My family is tighter for it."

Looking back at their life together, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper expressed gratitude.
 
"There's a thing called collateral beauty. There's beauty in negative and tragic situations," he explained. "I'm a living testimony, me and my family. I'm here and filled with the glory of God. And I'm happy for every second I had with her."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

2

Kelly Stafford Tears Up When Discussing Matthew Stafford's NFL Future

3
Exclusive

Princess Diana's Biographer Weighs in on Elizabeth Debicki's Portrayal

Diddy ended his tribute by sharing a statue he installed on his property in Kim's honor, saying it's something he looks at every single day.

"I have to remember when I look out the window that I'm a father first," he added. "A Black king first, and she's the greatest thing that ever happened to me."

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

2

Kelly Stafford Tears Up When Discussing Matthew Stafford's NFL Future

3
Exclusive

Princess Diana's Biographer Weighs in on Elizabeth Debicki's Portrayal

4
Exclusive

Elizabeth Allen-Dick Reveals Tearful Reaction to Santa Clause

5

Jana Kramer Clarifies the Truth About Her Chris Evans Breakup

Latest News

Exclusive

How Amanda Seyfried Reacted to Jennifer Lawrence’s Praise

Exclusive

Will Joe Jonas Go See Taylor Swift on Tour? He Says...

Jana Kramer Clarifies the Truth About Her Chris Evans Breakup

Exclusive

Kate Hudson's Relatable Holiday Plans Include Family Fights, Too

Love Island U.K.’s Gemma and Luca Break Up

Exclusive

Why Joe Jonas’ Co-Star Jokingly Called Him a Prick

Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2