Diddy Says Late Kim Porter Made Him a "Better Man" in Moving Tribute

Diddy is honoring Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death.
The rapper marked the somber occasion with a moving social media tribute to his ex, in which he reflected on their life together.
"I'm gonna tell y'all a story," Diddy begins the Nov. 15 video, as he walks through his backyard. "Once upon a time there was a young man from Harlem who met a beautiful young lady from Columbus, GA. I'm talking about this chick was the coolest, most graceful, most ghetto, most beautiful, most elegant, but most importantly the most loving person that I ever met."
He then recalled meeting Kim—with whom he welcomed three children, Christian 24, and twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, during their on-again, off-again 13-year relationship—when they were both working at Uptown Records in the early '90s.
"She used to work at the front desk at Uptown and I was an intern at Uptown," the rapper continued. "I'd walk through every morning I just couldn't wait to see her face, and I would never smile, cause I was from New York—I'm not a smiler—and she was like, 'Boy if I can't make you smile, can't nobody can make you smile.' And I've been smiling ever since."
Even though Diddy and Kim broke up for the last time in 2007, they remained close friends and co-parents to their three kids and her child from a previous relationship whom Diddy adopted. The actress and model was found dead in her Los Angeles home on Nov. 15, 2018. She was 47 years old. It was later revealed that she died of pneumonia.
"I want to talk to a lot of people that are going through grief, he continued. "It feels like it ain't going never end and it don't end, and you realize that it is what it is. This is God's will and God's timing. Everything happens for a reason I'm a better man for it. My family is tighter for it."
Looking back at their life together, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper expressed gratitude.
"There's a thing called collateral beauty. There's beauty in negative and tragic situations," he explained. "I'm a living testimony, me and my family. I'm here and filled with the glory of God. And I'm happy for every second I had with her."
Diddy ended his tribute by sharing a statue he installed on his property in Kim's honor, saying it's something he looks at every single day.
"I have to remember when I look out the window that I'm a father first," he added. "A Black king first, and she's the greatest thing that ever happened to me."