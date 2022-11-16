Exclusive

Joanna Buchanan Shares Her 5 Must-Haves for Holiday Hosting With Festive Flair

Here, artist and designer (and hostess extraordinare!) Joanna Buchanan shares her tips for laying the perfect holiday tablescape.

By Sophy Ziss Nov 16, 2022
Holiday hosting? It's easier than you think. Provided you have the right tools, of course. And by tools, we mean the essentials: Hand-beaded placemats. Proper napkins in jewel tones. A cocktail in your hand, to make sure the evening goes off without a hitch.

But to help us get into the highest of holiday hosting spirits, we called in a pro. She's sharp, she's bright, and she's bubblier than freshly popped champagne — She's Joanna Buchanan, the artist, designer, and hostess extraordinaire.

In our exclusive video, Joanna takes us through a few of her must-haves for laying the perfect tablescape this season. Just one watch, and you'll be volunteering to host friends and family in no time. 

Below, you can shop a few of Joanna's most-loved products as seen in the video. (And, okay, one that we couldn't resist tossing in.) Happy holidays, and happy hosting!

Joanna Buchanan Emerald Napkin Rings, Set of 2

Described by Joanna as "super simple, yet totally chic," these napkin rings are bold and versatile at once.

Joanna Buchanan Emerald Placecard Holders, Set of 2

These dual-sided place card holders add a dash of jewel-toned whimsy to your holiday hosting.

Joanna Buchanan Berry Gold Trim Dinner Napkins, Set of 2

These gold-trimmed napkins bring the bold colors of the season to each place setting.

Joanna Buchanan Gold Placemat

Joanna's hand-beaded gold placemat, also known as a "charger," lays a festive foundation for every tablescape.

Joanna Buchanan Bee Crystal Candle

We can't help but recommend this subtle citrus candle. Topped with a sparkling bee, it adds a twinkling touch to dinner party decor.

If your Friendsgiving crew decided to set a budget on this year's gift exchange, here are the top gifts under $50 this holiday season.

