Hoda Kotb Shares the Heartwarming Reason Why Becoming a Mom Took Her Out of Her Comfort Zone

Watch : Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Biggest Fear - Just The Sip

Hoda Kotb knows a thing or two about juggling multiple roles, but one stands above the rest: mom.



The Today With Hoda and Jenna co-host recently reflected on her journey to motherhood after adopting daughter Haley, 5, in 2017, and daughter Hope, 3, in 2019. And the journalist, who shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, is still realizing how impactful the decision to start a family would be.



"Sometimes, you know something is right but it's going to take you out of your comfort zone," Hoda exclusively told E! News. "I think I felt like that when I was adopting my girls."



She added, "I knew that it was the right thing, but I also knew that it was going to be the biggest life-changer ever." As she explained, making the decision was something she felt in her heart.

"Sometimes when you put your head on your pillow, you know," she continued. "Even if you have some doubts, you know that that's the right path. I think because that's where growth happens, out of your comfort zone."