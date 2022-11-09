John Barrett: A Multi-Business Owner and Passionate Musician's Success Journey

Ad
John Barrett Jr. is a multi-business owner and a musician. He started his love for business and fashion at 16 years old. He would print T-shirts in his garage and create designs on an old computer. This has made him to be passionate about entrepreneurship and all things business.
John has experience in commercial air conditioning, general construction, and cannabis. He believes that entrepreneurs in the industry are on a get-rich-quick-scheme mentality. He advises entrepreneurs to consider a business like any other thing. Business to him is a slow play and requires some sense. John says that businesses that go under either lack business skills have poor decision-making, or not saving money to continue operating during price compression.
John has been through failures despite his business prowess. He has lost all his money twice, once in 2012 and another in 2019. However, the failures have been part of building his strengths. He says he cannot trade what he learned through failures with anything. The losses have also made a tough skin on him; nothing scares him now. His rise from failures has also led to his financial success. Currently, he is financially stable, with savings, diversified investments, and several businesses operating at a high level.
Recently John decided to spend the rest of his life working on the things he loves. He is passionate about fashion and music. His music passion includes playing piano and guitar. He is making music and providing space for musicians to come and record video and audio. John's inspiration comes from his office's music studio and performance area.
His passion for fashion has also made him start a clothing company. He has a great team that helps him with design, photography and videography. John strives to help others overcome business hurdles and achieve ultimate success in whatever they decide to do. John is happy about his ability to find a resolution instead of just ignoring the limitations.
