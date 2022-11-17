Tieghan Gerard's Gift Guide Is the Ultimate Recipe for a Perfect Holiday Season

New York Times bestselling cookbook author Tieghan Gerard shares her favorite holiday shopping ingredients, which includes picks from Amazon, UGG and more, for everyone on your list.

If there's anyone who knows how to do fall and winter right, it's Tieghan Gerard.

Not only is she the New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest Super Simple and Half Baked Harvest Every Day, but as someone who's spent many holidays with a big family, Tieghan has mastered the art of gift-giving. Her advice? "Really think about who you are giving a gift to. Make it personal and special. It doesn't need to be expensive; it could even be something homemade, but just think about the person and what they might really enjoy."

For Tieghan, the bottom line is, "Make the gift meaningful." This motto is reflected in her holiday gift picks, which ranges from chic yet practical down jackets to fluffy UGG slippers and cozy autumnal candles, including the Snif x Half Baked Harvest Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash candle.

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, Tieghan has something for everyone on your list to ensure that you and your loved ones have a "fun, relaxed holiday."

Tieghan Gerard Gift Picks

Snif x Half Baked Harvest Half-Baked Pumpkin Smash

"I love a nice candle! You can spend anywhere from $20 to $50 on an incredible candle. For the holidays, I love Snif candles. We have our Pumpkin Smash candle, or try their Old Saint Wick or Lost Claus candle for Christmas. They are the best! Old Saint Wick made Oprah's favorite things list for 2022!"

$44
Snif

Amazon.com Gift Card

"It's boring, but we can all appreciate a gift card. I'd do one from Amazon so they can get whatever they would like!"

Starting at $25
Amazon

Tieghan Gerard Holiday Q&A

E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
TG: Cozy socks, scarves, jewelry, small candles, beauty products, and then I fill in with candies. I LOVE a nice stocking stuffer.

Women’s Hydrenalite™ Down Hoodie

E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
TG: A really nice down jacket. My parents gave it to me a few years ago and I wear it ALL winter long. Also, my cashmere scarf and socks!

This chic, slightly cropped down puffer jacket from The North Face has functional features like 550-fill-power down baffles, an insulated hood an elastic cuffs.

$199
The North Face
$199
Nordstrom
$199
REI

UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
TG: UGG slippers or a gift card. You can never go wrong.

These fluffy UGG slippers are available in 24 different colors and have over 28,300 5-star Amazon reviews.

$100
Amazon

Need more ideas to get cookin' on that holiday shopping list? Check out Tyler Cameron's holiday picks, which is full of practical gift ideas for everyone on your list.

