25 White Elephant Gifts for the Win

Everyone will want to steal these gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Urban Outfitters and more.

By Carolin Lehmann, Kristine Fellizar, Jenny Lee Nov 16, 2022
E-comm: White Elephant Gifts for the Win

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

If you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange, we feel you: Selecting a gift that will be a hit no matter what person tears open the wrapping paper is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming for you and hand-picked items that you can order online before it's too late.

From bubble cube candles to burrito blankets, mini arcade games to mini vacuums, we've got everything you need to impress everyone at your holiday party this year. Check out our finds below.

Jedist Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner

This desktop vacuum cleaner is "small but useful." It can fit in the palm of your hand and can be used to clean up pencil shavings, bread crumbs, lint and more.

$22
Amazon

AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light

One of the challenges of getting through the winter season is making sure your hair, skin and space stay moisturized. With this practical USB humidifier that doubles as a night light and is adorably shaped like a cactus, the lucky recipient of this white elephant gift is sure to be delighted. Psst— we promise we won't tell if you grab an extra for yourself.

$14
Amazon

Ovellic Karaoke Microphone

With this portable karaoke microphone, the lucky recipient will be able to take the party with them wherever they go! The mic can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker, FM radio and voice changer, making it the perfect accessory for road trips, home parties and more this holiday season and beyond.

$30
$17
Amazon

Icosa Living Lunar 6-Piece Cheese Knife Set

This 6-piece cheese knife set will have everyone thinking, "Please brie mine." Made of high-quality stainless steel, the collection includes 4 cheese knives, 1 cheese fork and 1 cheese spreader. Additionally, the set already comes in an elegantly designed box, packaged and ready to place in the white elephant gift pile.

$21
Amazon

The Cocktail Box Co. Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit

This cocktail kit is sure to be a hit with everyone, because who wouldn't want the ability to bring the bar cart with them wherever they go? This pint-sized cocktail travel kit includes the essential items one would need to craft a quality drink while on the go. From cane sugar cubes and orange zest to flavored bitters, a muddler spoon and a linen coaster, this compact tin has it all.

$23
Amazon

Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

With how stressful the holiday season can be, this set of calming shower steamers is sure to be well-received. The scents in the five piece set include lavender, eucalyptus, mint and lemongrass.

$28
Uncommon Goods

Logrotate Moon Lamp

This fascinating moon lamp on Amazon has over 14,800 5-star reviews. It comes with a remote that you can use to switch between 16 colors and settings. It's a great decorative item or night light.

$20
Amazon

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter

This pour over coffee maker with a permanent filter and cork band detailing is another highly rated gift idea from Amazon that's sure to be a crowd pleaser. Coffee lovers won't be able to resist, especially with the stainless steel mesh filter that helps extract aromatic oils and subtle flavors that a paper filter just can't do.

$28
$22
Amazon

Chefman Electric Crepe Maker Griddle

Everyone will scramble to steal this electric crepe maker griddle, which allows you to skip the long brunch lines and get straight to whipping up yummy crepes from the comfort of your home. The nonstick surface ensures that each crepe comes out perfectly, and the griddle even comes with a spatula and batter spreader.

$30
Amazon

AlphatoxGummies Luxury Bubble Cube Candle

Candles make good white elephant gifts because everyone could find use for them. These bubble cube candles from Etsy make cute decorative pieces, and you have the option to choose the color and scent you want.

$29
Etsy

Mermaker Burritos Tortillas Blanket

You've likely seen these burrito blankets on Instagram, and frankly, everyone would love to roll up in one. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 39,000 five-star reviews. It's a fun novelty gift that someone's going to love. 

$24
Amazon

Wepop Bread Shape Pillow

Loafing around will take on a new meaning with this surprisingly realistic (apart from the 40-inch size) bread pillow. Whoever is lucky enough to end up with this plushy pillow can display their love of carbs in their home, office or anywhere else, because honestly, what place wouldn't be better with a giant loaf of bread just sitting there?

$40
$26
Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker + Griddle

You don't have to be a professional chef to operate this mini waffle maker and griddle! Just plug them in, wait for the nonstick surfaces to heat up and get ready to make some waffles, eggs, paninis, hash browns, grilled cheese and more. Truly, the sky's the limit for whoever is lucky enough to end up with this set at the end of white elephant.

$25
$20
Amazon

Besttoyhome 3pcs Owl Succulent Pots With Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder

Calling all plant parents! This adorable set of owl succulent pots comes with an equally aesthetic, 3-tier bamboo holder that is sure to liven up anyone's home. The planters can also be used to hold other decorative items, such as seashells, potpourri and candles.

$29
Amazon

Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot

This sitting earthling pot is another adorable gift option that is sure to light up anyone's face when they open it. Not only is it the cutest thing ever, this pot is also super functional, with features like an inbuilt drainage hole with removable plugs to make sure plants are getting just the right amount of water.

$20
Amazon

Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light

This boba tea shaped lamp from Urban Outfitters is so cute, we just can't get enough. This one's going to be a winner for sure.

$22
Urban Outfitters

Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses

This set of 4 Himalayan salt tequila glasses gives a whole new definition to "pretty in pink," and it's sure to be the highlight of the white elephant game. The salt not only livens up the taste of a tequila shot, but also has antibacterial properties, according to the brand.

$20
Uncommon Goods

Corated Sunset Lamp and Rainbow Lights

The days might be getting shorter and colder as winter draws near, but with this sunset projection lamp, the lucky recipient will be able to create a warm and dreamy atmosphere in their home. The multi-functional lamp has 7 levels of adjustable lights, and includes a sunset light on one side and rainbow light on the other.

$25
Amazon

My Arcade Mini Pac-Man Video Game

Bring on the nostalgia! This handheld Pac-Man game is a fun gift anyone could enjoy. You can also stand it upright so it looks like a mini arcade game.

$40
$32
Amazon

PureWine Wand Technology Histamine and Sulfite Filter

This wine filter wand will have your white elephant gift recipient believing in magic again. This handy, compact gadget aerates wine to remove histamines and sulfites, which, according to the brand, can help reduce headaches, congestion and hangovers after that glass of merlot.

$12
Amazon

Mario Badescu the Facial Spray Collection

Mario Badescu facial sprays are well-known among beauty influencers and makeup fans alike— and for good reason. This limited-edition 4-piece collection includes the most popular face mists, including rose, green tea, lavender and orange blossom. With the days getting colder and dryer, this facial spray set is going to be one that everyone is rushing to get their hands on.

$20
Amazon

Guzzle Buddy The Ultimate Wine Glass

Speaking of wine, this Guzzle Buddy wine glass is sure to get a laugh from everyone— right before they try to snatch it up for themselves as the game goes on. The glass transforms any beer or wine bottle into a drinkable glass, so that you're not technically drinking from the bottle but rather having just one glass. The Guzzle Buddy also works as a decanter and stopper.

$18
$15
Amazon

The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw

You can't go wrong with a blanket, especially one that features an oversized design that maximizes warmth and offers the perfect weight for snuggling. This cozy, ultra-plush throw is one that definitely won't be traded off. The best part? The blanket is currently on sale at Kohl's, and you can save an additional 20% by using code: YOUR20.

$27
$15
Kohl's

Desktop Drum Set

Unnecessary? 100 percent. And yet, this desktop drum set is sure to find its way to someone who'll appreciate how fun it is. It also comes with a pair of mini drum sticks. 

$19
Amazon

Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Enjoy your popcorn in three minutes or less with this popcorn popper from Ecolution. It has over 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers say it works really well and lasts a long time. There are six colors to choose from.

$13
Amazon

Not done with your holiday shopping list? Check out Naomi Osaka's holiday picks that will make you the Grand Slam champion of gift-giving this season.

—Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT

