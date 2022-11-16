Get an Exclusive Look at Monet McMichael's Amazon Collection, Top Fall Trends & What Makes Her Confident

We interviewed Monet McMichael because we think you'll like her collection. Monet has a partnership with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you somehow don't already know the name Monet McMichael, consider this your formal introduction.

The beauty, fashion and lifestyle influencer took the TikTok world by storm for her charismatic and authentic personality, paired with her energetic GRWM videos. Now, she's dropping her first clothing collection with Amazon's The Drop— and Monet certainly did not come to play with these designs.

"Doing a project this in depth was new to me, and super exciting," Monet tells us. "It's been four or five months in the working. It's kind of like my first little baby."

The collection will be live on Amazon for only 30 hours, and its filled with versatile designs that are made to order and range from sizes XXS through 3X. Some of Monet's favorite fall and winter fashion trends include trench coats and legwarmers— which would totally work with all the collection pieces.

"If I could describe my collection in three words, it would be confident, comfortable and buildable," the influencer shares. "The collection has good staples and a solid foundation for everyone. I really feel like anyone and everyone can wear this collection and you can dress it up, which I love [...] and dress them down and still look put together."

While Monet drew a lot of her inspiration for the collection from social media, she says her personal style has also grown with the design process.

"We all are always on a journey with fashion," Monet puts it plainly. "It's always evolving, always changing. I feel like it's really just [about] finding your confidence, and, you know, owning it. This was very good timing in terms of me being open to trying new styles and being excited about styling, especially with TikTok and people being like, 'I love your outfit. I love how you style it.' That gave me a lot of confidence."

Keep reading to get more exclusive insight from Monet's collection with The Drop, plus shop it for yourself.