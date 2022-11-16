“Single” Violetta Komyshan Confirms Ansel Elgort Breakup

And if you're wondering what she's looking for in a partner moving forward, Violetta's number one attribute is quite simple: "Inspiration."

Though it can be argued that these days, the dancer is quite busy inspiring herself, having a few upcoming projects in the works that she's beyond excited to complete.



"I started doing this really cool project with this man named Alexander Grant, who's an awesome producer," she shared. "And he just opened this building. Actually, two days ago, I did this show in the middle of Soho, just in a storefront window. And there were so many people there."



As Violetta gushed, the show was the "best moment" of her year since it involved "bringing dance" in a surprising form and "making it more accessible to more audiences that don't expect it."