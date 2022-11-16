“Single” Violetta Komyshan Confirms Ansel Elgort Breakup

Violetta Komyshan is pivoting into a new chapter of her life.
The 26-year-old recently confirmed her split from high school sweetheart Ansel Elgort, telling E! News that she is currently "single." The update on the former couple's relationship status comes nearly one year after the pair made their last red carpet appearance together for the New York City premiere of his film, West Side Story.
As for how the professional ballerina—who dated the Baby Driver star for nearly a decade—would describe the single life?
"I think it's fun," she exclusively told E! News at the Nov. 15 Thierry Mugler: Couturissime event honoring the new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. As far as her advice to other single women, Violetta shared, "Focus on your work and your passions. I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself."
Prior to their Nov. 2021 appearance, Ansel had remained largely out of the public eye after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2020—an accusation he denied in a statement issued that June.
As for Violetta, she has figured out how to navigate the challenges that come with being in the spotlight, noting that she tends to "focus on the good stuff."
"Because there's a lot of negativity, but there's also a lot of positivity," she continued. "There's probably more positivity than negativity, luckily."
And if you're wondering what she's looking for in a partner moving forward, Violetta's number one attribute is quite simple: "Inspiration."
Though it can be argued that these days, the dancer is quite busy inspiring herself, having a few upcoming projects in the works that she's beyond excited to complete.
"I started doing this really cool project with this man named Alexander Grant, who's an awesome producer," she shared. "And he just opened this building. Actually, two days ago, I did this show in the middle of Soho, just in a storefront window. And there were so many people there."
As Violetta gushed, the show was the "best moment" of her year since it involved "bringing dance" in a surprising form and "making it more accessible to more audiences that don't expect it."