These Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Will Be Your Life Now

14. After initially going out for the role of villain James, Cam Gigandet (known for his bad boy turn on The O.C.) was brought back in to read for Emmett Cullen. "So I was like, 'Is there anything you guys have for me? Anything at all?' And so I went in for Kellan Lutz's character," he told MTV. "Once I went in, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I like this character, but I just have to play James.' We waited a little bit, and after about a week, we heard back, and they were like, 'OK, we'll give him the job.'"

15. Meyer made a brief cameo in the first film as one of the diners in a scene between Bella and her dad Charlie (Billy Burke). She would also appear in Breaking Dawn: Part 1 as a guest as Bella and Edward's wedding, along with screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg, co-producer Bill Bannerman and producer Wyck Godfrey.

16. "On the first shot on the first day I strained one of my ass cheeks, my ass just couldn't take the strain of the first one," Pattinson revealed to Jimmy Kimmel . His injury caused a problem with the company insuring the film and led to a bit of physical therapy for the star.