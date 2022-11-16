Nicola Peltz Says Support From “Best Friend” Brooklyn Beckham Means “Everything to Me”

Nicola Peltz always feels the love from Brooklyn Beckham.
During the Los Angeles premiere of Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15, Nicola—who plays the role of the late Playmate Dorothy Stratten—shared how husband Brooklyn has been her biggest cheerleader throughout the experience.
"He is the sweetest person in the whole world and my best friend," she exclusively told E! News. "And I think it's so sweet. How he supports me means everything."
For the outing, Nicola and Brooklyn—who tied the knot back in April—channeled old Hollywood glam. The model wore a white midi dress detailed with a feather trim around the hem and paired it with brown platforms. Brooklyn, who walked the carpet alongside her, opted for a black fitted suit for a dapper look.
Playing the role of Dorothy was a career milestone for Nicola, who reflected on what her process was like channeling the late actress.
"I have watched the movie Star80 several times when I was quite young, and her story stuck with me for so long that I knew her story and I was so drawn to it," Nicole shared. "I was so excited to even just audition and to be able to play her for those few pages."
Which, as Nicola explained, meant committing to the role wholeheartedly. "And then When I got the role, I got a voice coach and my acting coach and I just tried to talk like her and move like her," she continued. "I really hope people like what I did."
Welcome to Chippendales premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22.