Nicola Peltz Says Support From “Best Friend” Brooklyn Beckham Means “Everything to Me”

Watch : Nicola Peltz Gushes Over Marriage to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz always feels the love from Brooklyn Beckham.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15, Nicola—who plays the role of the late Playmate Dorothy Stratten—shared how husband Brooklyn has been her biggest cheerleader throughout the experience.

"He is the sweetest person in the whole world and my best friend," she exclusively told E! News. "And I think it's so sweet. How he supports me means everything."

For the outing, Nicola and Brooklyn—who tied the knot back in April—channeled old Hollywood glam. The model wore a white midi dress detailed with a feather trim around the hem and paired it with brown platforms. Brooklyn, who walked the carpet alongside her, opted for a black fitted suit for a dapper look.