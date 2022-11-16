Tamera Mowry-Housley Invites You to a New Competition in First Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Trailer

Watch : Ten Percent Stars Dish on New Prime Video Series

Oh, the places we'll go with this new show.



Just in time for the holiday season, Prime Video unveiled the first trailer for their new series, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge on Nov. 16. The magical show is "an all-new baking competition series," a description reads, "where nine teams of classically trained pastry chefs and self-taught cake artists will make the vibrant world of Dr. Seuss a reality."



Tamera Mowry-Housley will serve as the show's host, with pastry chef Clarice Lam and cake designer Joshua John Russell appearing as judges.

As for what challenges are in store? Well, there are answers galore.

"From the Grinch to the Cat in the Hat, these teams of bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters," the show's description notes. "In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories, and their towering creations will be judged based on taste, creativity, accuracy, and storytelling."