Billy Ray Cyrus Officially Confirms Engagement to Firerose

Following his breakup from Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus is starting a new chapter with fiancée Firerose. Get all the details on the couple's engagement.

By Jess Cohen Nov 16, 2022 2:16 PMTags
EngagementsBilly Ray CyrusCouplesCelebrities
Billy Ray Cyrus' achy breaky heart is on the mend thanks to Firerose.

After months of speculation about the couple's relationship status, the "Old Town Road" artist, 61, and the Australian singer, 34, are officially engaged, Billy Ray's rep Scott Adkins confirms to E! News.

In fact, Billy Ray told People he's now in a "good" place after a "bad" period of time, which included his divorce from Tish Cyrus in April and his mother Ruth Ann Casto's death just a few months later.

Reflecting on his breakup from Tish—who cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in her divorce filing and noted they haven't lived together since February 2020—Billy Ray said moving on "took a lot of prayer."

However, while one relationship was ending, another was blossoming with Firerose, who Billy Ray first met on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. The pair became friends and stayed in touch over the years—and their bond became even stronger during the pandemic when they started writing songs together. (The duo released "New Day" together in July 2021.)

2022 Celebrity Engagements

"Billy confided in me a lot of what was going on in his life," Firerose told People. "I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him."

Firerose officially moved in with Billy Ray over the summer and by August, they were engaged.

As for how Billy Ray's daughter Miley Cyrus, 29, feels about his new relationship, a source close to the "Wrecking Ball" singer previously told E! News, "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

The insider added that while Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose, "she, of course, hopes [Billy Ray] is happy."

Along with Miley, Billy Ray and Tish are parents to Braison Cyrus, 28, and Noah Cyrus, 22. Additionally, Tish is mom to Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship, while Billy Ray is dad to son, Christopher, 30, from his relationship with Kristin Luckey.

