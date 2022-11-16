Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure’s Pledge About “Traditional Marriage”

Watch : Jonathan Bennett Reacts to Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

Jonathan Bennett is proud to be a part of the Hallmark family.



After Candace Cameron Bure noted in a recent interview that the Great American Family network—where the Full House alum is a chief creative officer—"will keep traditional marriage at the core," the actor weighed in on the comment.



"I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie," Jonathan—who married Jaymes Vaughan earlier this year—exclusively told E! News on the Welcome to Chippendales red carpet. "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark channel that's making these movies for everyone, because Christmas is for everyone and Hallmark channels are for everyone."



As for what else viewers should expect from Jonathan's latest movie, The Holiday Sitter, which premieres on Hallmark Dec. 11?



"It is the funniest movie with so much heart and so much humor," he shared. "And I think the audience is gonna flip out."