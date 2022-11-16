Andrew Garfield Says His Late Mom Will Be There "in Spirit" to Meet His Future Kids

Andrew Garfield feels that his late mother Lynn, who passed away in 2019, will "be there" to meet his future kids if he has them. Here’s how she is there for Andrew for "all the big ones."

Andrew Garfield feels his mom's spirit is by his side.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor recently reflected on the possibility of having children in the absence of his mother Lynn, who died in 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. While Andrew imagined his mom would be there for that milestone, he shared she will be there in a different type of way.

"Life seems to be a perpetual practice of letting s--t go," he told GQ in a Nov. 15 interview. "Letting go of an idea of how a thing should look, or be, or feel. And that one's a big one [to let go of], because of course I would've loved my mum to have met my kids, if I'm going to have kids. And she will. In spirit. She'll be there for it. I know she's there, for all the big ones."

On the topic of having children, Andrew, 39, noted that he has worked to free himself of the pressure to reach that step by a certain age.

"Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself," he told the outlet. "It's more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like, 'By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child'—that kind of thing. I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously it's easier for me as a man."

As for whether or not Andrew will have children, he noted, "Life is in charge. We'll see. We'll see what happens."

But one thing he feels for sure is that his mother will be present if and when he does.

Since her passing, Andrew has been open and vocal about her legacy and the hurting that has followed. During a 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Andrew shared his beautiful outlook on exactly what grief is.

"I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it's only a beautiful thing," he said at the time. "This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99."

And while mourning can be a difficult process that some hope to overcome, Andrew welcomes grief to stay.

"I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her," he added. "And I told her every day. We all told her every day she was the best of us."

