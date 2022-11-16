Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls His "Worst Moment" With Death of His Baby Boy

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Shares Name of Surviving Twin Daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo is reflecting on a painful chapter in his life.

Nearly seven months after one of his newborn twins with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez passed away, the soccer player opened up about struggling with conflicting emotions as he mourned the loss of his son Angel while celebrating the birth of his daughter Bella. In a preview of his interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, airing Nov. 16 and 17 on TalkTV, Cristiano called that period "the worst moment that I passed through in my life" since the 2005 death of his father.

"It's hard," he said, sharing how he and Georgina both went through "difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us."

Cristiano said that time was especially challenging because there was also joy to be found in Angel's surviving twin sister. "I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment," he shared. "It is hard to explain...you don't know if you cry or you don't know if you smile."