All the Sparkling Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s 10-Carat Diamond Ring and Wedding Bands

Watch : Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Dome certainly sealed the deal in style.

While tying the knot over the weekend, the couple exchanged gorgeous wedding bands from Ring Concierge. Taylor now wears a contemporary 14 karat yellow gold beveled edge ring featuring a rounded interior, matte finish and high-polish edges. Tay's wedding bling is a classic oval cut diamond eternity band set in platinum.

According to the jewelry company, both have a second set wedding bands. The Twilight alum has a ring nearly identical to his other, only set in contrasting 14 karat yellow and white gold, while the registered nurse has a criss-cross diamond band.

Both of Tay's wedding bands perfectly compliment the 10-carat diamond engagement ring she received from the actor back in 2021. That sparker, also from Ring Concierge, boasts a thin single row of round diamonds on the band and large diamond at the center, set in platinum.