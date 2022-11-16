All the Sparkling Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s 10-Carat Diamond Ring and Wedding Bands

At their Nov. 11 nuptials, Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome exchanged vows and dazzling wedding bands from Ring Concierge. Keep reading to see the stylish and sentimental jewelry.

By Ashley Joy Parker Nov 16, 2022 2:10 AMTags
WeddingsTaylor LautnerJewelryCouplesRingsCelebritiesE! Insider
Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Dome certainly sealed the deal in style.

While tying the knot over the weekend, the couple exchanged gorgeous wedding bands from Ring Concierge. Taylor now wears a contemporary 14 karat yellow gold beveled edge ring featuring a rounded interior, matte finish and high-polish edges. Tay's wedding bling is a classic oval cut diamond eternity band set in platinum.

According to the jewelry company, both have a second set wedding bands. The Twilight alum has a ring nearly identical to his other, only set in contrasting 14 karat yellow and white gold, while the registered nurse has a criss-cross diamond band.

Both of Tay's wedding bands perfectly compliment the 10-carat diamond engagement ring she received from the actor back in 2021. That sparker, also from Ring Concierge, boasts a thin single row of round diamonds on the band and large diamond at the center, set in platinum.

Taylor, 30, and Tay, 25—who went Instagram official with their romance in 2018—married on Nov. 11 at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, Calif in front of 100 family and friends. For the big day, the groom sported a custom black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo while the bride wore a white Winnie Couture, caped embellished, tulle gown with butterfly appliqués and a cathedral-length veil. 

RING CONCIERGE

"I felt like I was in a fairytale," Tay told Vogue of her wedding day. "Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything."

She continued, "As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can't believe we are actually doing this!' We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect." 

Instagram

For Taylor, the sentiment was the same, telling the magazine he felt the nuptials "couldn't have been more perfect."

"I could've been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal," he shared. "The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos' made it feel like a dream."

The couple confirmed they will now both be known as Taylor Lautner.

