Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has a new addition to his modern family.
The actor announced Nov. 15 on Instagram that he and husband Justin Mikita welcomed their second baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.
Jesse shared images of the newborn in a white onesie that read "Empires," as well as another selfie of the couple accompanied by their new bundle of joy.
"A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors," Jesse captioned the post. "We are overjoyed to be a family of four."
The couple are also parents to 2-year-old son Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, who joined their family in July 2020. Jesse announced in May that they were expecting another baby.
"@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we're expecting number 2!" Jesse captioned a video posted to Instagram. "Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling."
Jesse and Tyler tied the knot in 2013 at a New York City wedding attended by more than 200 guests, including costars Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, and Eric Stonestreet. The two dated for two years, and Jesse proposed to Tyler in September 2012.
While announcing they had a second baby on the way, Jesse also used the occasion to address political issues important to him, referencing the tragic Uvalde school shooting and legislative threats to trans right and reproductive rights.
Jesse wrote, "Like the majority of people in this country right now, we are heartbroken at the attacks all over the country."
The Modern Family star said he's continuing to "raise funds for the incredible organizations on the ground fighting for LGBTQIA+ equality" through the non-profit he created alongside Justin, called Pronoun.
"We are so excited to have a little one joining our growing family — and so proud to support the choice to do it," Jesse concluded, thanking doctors for providing "the possibility to expand our family not once, but twice. We wouldn't be here without you!"