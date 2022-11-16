Eva Mendes’ Tattoo Tribute to Ryan Gosling Beats a Kiss in the Rain

Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling, her partner of over a decade.

Eva Mendes proves she's a ride or die for her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

The Ghost Rider actress showed off a tattoo dedicated to the Drive star, who she began dating in 2011.

In images to posted to Instagram on Nov. 15, Eva lifts her arm across her face to show "de Gosling"—which is Spanish for "of Gosling"—tattooed on her wrist. She simply captioned the photo with a crossed sword emoji in the middle of two black hearts, though the post still managed to grab user's attention.

"Is this a real Tatoo ???" Makeup artist Steeve Daviault, whose Instagram bio indicates he's previously worked with Eva, asked in the comments. Eva replied back, "ummm…it's old. You've seen it many times. I love you."

In fact, Eva's look in the photograph—where she dons a blue headscarf and hoop earrings—matches a similar image uploaded on her Instagram in June, though the tattoo is not visible there. The tattoo has made appearances in other Instagram posts, including one September snapshot where Eva gently holds an orange flower in her hand.

Although she's had the tattoo for a while, Eva's new photo of the ink led some fans to speculate that she and Ryan have tied the knot and potentially taken the family name Gosling. However, she hasn't confirmed their marital status.

In fact, Eva has intentionally kept a private profile on her relationship with the La La Land actor, the father of her daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6. Back in 2020, the 48-year-old replied to a fan who asked why she doesn't share details online about her family.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Eva responded. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Additionally, Eva said that she and Ryan like to approach their relationship privately.

"As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private," she added. "Sending loads of love to you at this time."

