Love Island USA’s Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray Break Up

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have gone from coupled up to split up.
The season four Love Island USA stars, who left the villa together after winning third place on the Peacock series, have broken up. On Nov. 15, Deb took to her Instagram Story to break the news.
"I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she wrote. "We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other."
Looking back on their relationship, Deb explained she will continue to think fondly of their journey.
"We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience," she added. "We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys."
As for what led to their split, Deb acknowledged that Jesse moved to California, where she lives, but said that being close didn't exactly bring them closer.
"We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger," she continued, "but realized we're better off being friends who will support eachother in this next chapter of our lives."
Deb's post—which Jesse shared to his own Instagram Story Nov. 15—comes after she exclusively told E! News all about how they were trying to make it work in California. She noted that although he is in the same state, he still lives an hour away from her.
"He moved in with one of his friends," she told E! News Nov. 12. "He's getting adjusted and we're all trying to figure out our next career moves. It's hard to see each other all the time, but we're doing good."
While Jesse and Deb's romance has since come to an end, she did share that participating in Love Island taught her a lot about how to better navigate a relationship.
"I always thought of it as relationship bootcamp," she said. "I went into the villa saying, ‘I need to learn how to stand up for myself and speak what I want and tell a man what I need from him.' Then I find myself in situations where I find myself having to do those things."