Zoe Kravitz Reveals the Fate of Big Little Lies

No more lies.
After a fan asked Zoë Kravitz if Big Little Lies would be coming back for another season during a Q&A, the actress revealed the fate of the mega-popular series and the "heart-breaking" reason behind its ending.
"I don't think it is" returning, she replied in a TikTok video posted by GQ. "We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him."
The 33-year-old continued, "He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done."
Big Little Lies—based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty—premiered on HBO in 2017. Along with Kravitz, the show starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern as five women in Monterey, Calif. who become embroiled in a murder investigation.
The first season, originally presented as a miniseries, received 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won eight, including Outstanding Limited Series, a directing award for Vallée and acting awards for Kidman, Dern and Alexander Skarsgård.
The show retuned two years later for a second season with Meryl Streep joining the main cast and Andrea Arnold stepping into the director's chair.
On Christmas Day in 2021, Vallée died at the age of 58 from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis," according to a family statement. Following the tragic news, the show's cast shared their condolences on social media, including Kidman who called the director "the center of my creative universe."
"I can't overstate his significance to me," she wrote on Instagram along with posted a series of photos with Vallée. "Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me."
The actress added, "I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur. It doesn't get better than that."