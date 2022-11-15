Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Breaks Silence on Gabby Windey Breakup

Watch : Bachelorette's Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey's relationship has wilted.

The Bachelor Nation member took to his Instagram Stories Nov. 15 to address the breakup with his former fiancée. "A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby," the Story read. "The reality is that we were ultimately not each others people—it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

The real estate agent went on to praise Gabby, calling her "an amazing person," and expressing that he will always root for the Bachelorette star. "I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale," Erich continued. "I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself everyday."

Erich concluded the post sharing that he is taking time with friends and family as well as focusing on himself, writing, "I have been working hard these past few months and am I'm excited to share with y'all eventually."