Exclusive

How Nicholas Hoult Comforted The Menu Co-Star Anya Taylor-Joy During Panic Attack

Anya Taylor-Joy recalled her "favorite memory" with The Menu co-star Nicholas Hoult in an exclusive interview with E! News. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 15, 2022 10:41 PMTags
InterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesNicholas Hoult
Watch: Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Working with Nicholas Hoult has been nothing but a sweet experience for Anya Taylor-Joy.

The actress exclusively gave E! News a taste of what it was like on the set of their new horror-comedy The Menu by sharing her "favorite memory" of her co-star. Remembering how she was once having an "anxiety attack" during work, Anya said Nicholas quickly came to the rescue to comfort her.

"You were having a conversation with someone and you must have seen me out of the corner of your eye because without breaking conversation or looking over, you just opened your arms for a hug," she recalled to the actor during their joint interview. "I came in and I just gave you a really big hug. And you're like, 'You're good?'"

Anya added that Nicholas immediately made her feel better—so much so that she was able to "move on" with her day. "That is a good friend," the Queen's Gambit star noted, sharing that she was also amazed by how Nicholas never broke focus from the other person. "That's what I was impressed by."

photos
Anya Taylor-Joy's Best Looks

As for Nicholas' favorite memory of Anya? He told E! News, "Oh, I think there's lots."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Also starring Ralph FiennesThe Menu follows a couple who travels to a remote island for a once-in-a-lifetime meal at an exclusive restaurant. However, as their lavish dinner progresses, they learn that the chef has cooked up another plan for his guests.

Reflecting on the filming experience, Nicholas said he and Anya got to play off one another though fleshing out their characters in real-time.

"Because there was so much improvisation and time that we were kind of on screen but not actually with scripted dialogue, we just kind of get to know each other through making up stories and improvising as the characters," he remembered. "So, it didn't feel like a date from hell even though, as the characters, they do get under each other's skin a little bit."

The Menu opens in theaters on Nov. 18.

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message

2

New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening and We Can’t Shut Up

3

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

4

JoJo Siwa Sounds Off on Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comment

5

Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans Until “Embarrassing” Moment

Latest News

27 Unique Holiday Gifts for People Who Shop a Lot

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson’s Dating Life

Andrew Garfield Says Late Mom Will Meet His Future Kids "in Spirit"

Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls His "Worst Moment" With Death of Baby Boy

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message