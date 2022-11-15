How Nicholas Hoult Comforted The Menu Co-Star Anya Taylor-Joy During Panic Attack

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy Recalls Heartwarming Memory With Nicholas Hoult

Working with Nicholas Hoult has been nothing but a sweet experience for Anya Taylor-Joy.

The actress exclusively gave E! News a taste of what it was like on the set of their new horror-comedy The Menu by sharing her "favorite memory" of her co-star. Remembering how she was once having an "anxiety attack" during work, Anya said Nicholas quickly came to the rescue to comfort her.

"You were having a conversation with someone and you must have seen me out of the corner of your eye because without breaking conversation or looking over, you just opened your arms for a hug," she recalled to the actor during their joint interview. "I came in and I just gave you a really big hug. And you're like, 'You're good?'"

Anya added that Nicholas immediately made her feel better—so much so that she was able to "move on" with her day. "That is a good friend," the Queen's Gambit star noted, sharing that she was also amazed by how Nicholas never broke focus from the other person. "That's what I was impressed by."