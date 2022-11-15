Frankie Grande "Thankful to Be Safe" After Being Assaulted and Robbed by Teenagers

Watch : Frankie Grande "Thankful to Be Safe" After Being Robbed

Frankie Grande is on the road to healing after being assaulted by two teenagers.

Following a report from TMZ, citing NYPD sources, that the Big Brother alum was recently assaulted in New York City, Frankie spoke out on social media to share his gratitude for the supportive messages he's received.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers," he wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 15. "I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."

E! News has also reached out to Frankie's rep for comment and has not heard back.

According to the NYPD, Frankie was walking down 8th Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 when he was struck from behind by a pair of teenage boys.

Authorities said the two teenagers—who are 13 years old and 17 years old, respectively—removed the victim's bag and attempted to use one of Frankie's credit cards at a nearby smoke shop.