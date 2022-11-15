Frankie Grande "Thankful to Be Safe" After Being Assaulted and Robbed by Teenagers

Frankie Grande thanked fans for their support after he was allegedly robbed by two teenagers in New York City on Nov. 9. Here's what he had to say.

Watch: Frankie Grande "Thankful to Be Safe" After Being Robbed

Frankie Grande is on the road to healing after being assaulted by two teenagers.

Following a report from TMZ, citing NYPD sources, that the Big Brother alum was recently assaulted in New York City, Frankie spoke out on social media to share his gratitude for the supportive messages he's received.

"Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers," he wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 15. "I am so thankful to be safe and healing. Keep shining bright and stay safe out there."

E! News has also reached out to Frankie's rep for comment and has not heard back.

According to the NYPD, Frankie was walking down 8th Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 when he was struck from behind by a pair of teenage boys.

Authorities said the two teenagers—who are 13 years old and 17 years old, respectively—removed the victim's bag and attempted to use one of Frankie's credit cards at a nearby smoke shop.

Police confirmed to E! News the two individuals were taken into custody a short distance away and each charged with two counts of robbery as well as assault and harassment.

While Frankie kicked off November on a scary note, the 39-year-old has had many reasons to celebrate this year. 

Back in May, he married his longtime partner Hale Leon during an intimate, galactic ceremony at his family's home in Florida. The couple would keep the celebrations going when they hosted a post-wedding party reception at Dave & Busters at a later date.

Frankie also continues to be the biggest cheerleader for his sister Ariana Grande, who is currently filming the film adaptation of the musical Wicked in London. 

"I'm so proud of you Ariana and all that you've accomplished," he wrote on Twitter Nov. 13. "Every time I think about it, I get emotional. You are so inspiring and creative and brilliant…" 

