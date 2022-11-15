Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider's Colorado Home

Watch : Hilary Swank Is PREGNANT With TWINS

As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the mountain home in southwest Colorado.

"I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar winner shared with Architectural Digest in a profile published Nov. 15. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."

Swank continued, "We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there."

And so, the Alaska Daily star built her remote oasis—which boasts stone walls and large-scale windows with sweeping mountain views as seen in photos published by the magazine.