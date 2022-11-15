Step Inside Pregnant Hilary Swank and Husband Philip Schneider's Colorado Home

P.S. We love your house.
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress gave fans a glimpse into the mountain home in southwest Colorado.
"I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar winner shared with Architectural Digest in a profile published Nov. 15. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me."
Swank continued, "We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there."
And so, the Alaska Daily star built her remote oasis—which boasts stone walls and large-scale windows with sweeping mountain views as seen in photos published by the magazine.
"Growing up in a trailer park the way that I did, one of the very important things to me is light. I have to be in light," she explained. "The windows were custom made for the house. That was another expense that we really went for because we wanted to see the view uninterrupted. It's our artwork."
When building the home, Swank noted it was "really important to use the materials of the land and to be as sustainable as possible." She also wanted to make sure the property included a place where she and Schneider could grow their own food and plenty of room for their beloved pack of rescue dogs to roam freely.
Inside, Swank said that one of her favorite rooms is the dining room, which opens out to an indoor-outdoor area that features one of the house's many fireplaces. "We didn't want it to feel like a log cabin," she shared. "We wanted it to be light and livable."
It's a good thing the home offers plenty of space as Swank's family will soon be growing by two. Last month, the Million Dollar Baby star, 48, announced she is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband of four years.
"This is something I've been wanting for a long time—I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."
Although the first-time-mother has not shared the babies' sexes, she did reveal their date has a deep significance. During her Oct. 7 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore noted, "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening."
Swank proudly replied, "Yeah and they are due on his birthday."