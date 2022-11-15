Jessica Biel Reveals How Her and Justin Timberlake's Marriage Has Changed Over 10 Years

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows

After a decade of marriage Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still in 7th heaven.

The Sinner star recently reflected on her and the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's major relationship milestone on Today with Hoda and Jenna, explaining to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

But the hosts really wanted to know how her marriage to the "Sexy Back" singer has changed over the last decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe," Jessica noted. "And I guess deep understanding of another person. But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals."

And the Candy actress—who shares sons Phineas, 7, and Silas, 2, with Justin—revealed, they still try to make time for themselves as a couple amid raising their young children.