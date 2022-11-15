Watch Ashley Tisdale Find Out She's Actually Related to "Best Friend" Austin Butler

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Discovers THIS Former Co-Star Is Actually Her Cousin

As it turns out, Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler are all in this family tree together.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf YouTube series, the actress learns she's related to her friend and former Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure co-star Austin Butler. The revelation that they're actually 10th cousins once removed comes after the 37-year-old is made to guess whether she shares a bloodline with the Elvis actor, Zac Efron or twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger," she remarks, "and we've always had that connection."

And after guessing correctly that she and Austin are a part of the same lineage, Ashley says it's "no wonder" they have such an indescribably strong bond. "We've always said we were brother and sister," she raves. "That is insane!"