Let These 25 The Santa Clause Secrets Make You Feel Holly & Jolly

Watch : The Santa Clauses Cast Talks Bringing Back Beloved Holiday Film

Grab a festive sweater, because it's time to head back to the North Pole.

Tim Allen has returned to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, aptly titled The Santa Clauses. The latest adventure for Allen's Scott Calvin (a.k.a Santa Claus) has the jolly toy maker facing a big decision ahead of his 65th birthday: retirement.

"Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever," according to the streamer. "He's suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole."

In addition to Allen, The Santa Clauses marks the return of Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Carol Calvin (a.k.a. Mrs. Claus). And, as Elizabeth told E! News, returning to the franchise 20 years after The Santa Clause 2's premiere was "pure joy."

"It was unexpected," she continued. "So, it was my Christmas gift to be sure. I walked up on set for the first time and I thought, 'Well, OK, wow. Here we are.' It's an incredible experience these movies."