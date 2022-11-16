My Unorthodox Life Season 2 Trailer Teases Teases Two Divorces and a Wild RHONY Cameo

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

My Unorthodox Life just got even more unorthodox.

E! News has an exclusive first look at season two, which premieres Dec. 2, and it teases how the next chapter will handle all the messiness of the Haarts' real life—including both matriarch Julia Haart and daughter Batsheva Haart's divorces, disappearing art and friendships with some reality television legends—including Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Real Housewives of New York legend Jill Zarin.

In the trailer, Christine asks Julia about her new romantic life as they grab a meal together, saying, "You know how many men would just die to date you?"

The following clip makes it clear that Christine has the right idea, as Julia is seen on a date with a 23-year-old man—before they begin making out on a NYC sidewalk.

Jill, who appears on-screen next in a jaw-dropping cameo, sums it up nicely, telling Julia, "Unbelievable, the two and a half years you've been through."