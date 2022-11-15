Chloe and Halle Bailey Just Launched Their PINK Holiday Gift Guide & It Has Cute, Cozy Looks for Everyone

The sister duo talks all things winter, from cozy fashion for the season, gifting advice and what they love most about the holidays.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 15, 2022 7:56 PMTags
We interviewed Chloe x Halle because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For Chloe and Halle Bailey, the holidays are about embracing the simple things in life. While the sister duo takes on independent projects like music and movie releases, the two agree that the holidays are a time for winding down with your loved ones.

"My favorite part is celebrating the holidays is just spending time with family and friends— the people that make you the happiest," Halle shares. "And, just kind of slowing down. It gives us all a chance to breathe and not work, and to press pause on everything."

In order to truly relax during the holiday season, you're going to need some loungewear to do it in. Luckily, Chloe and Halle have teamed up with PINK to curate a holiday gift guide that features the comfiest and coziest pieces from sweatpants, pajama sets, velour undergarments and more. The collection, as defined by Halle, prioritizes "comfort [and] coziness" for the holidays, while being "sexy and classy."

"We just picked the stuff that we gravitated towards the most," the Grammy-nominated sisters share. "Whatever fits our body the best, but keeps it cute and presentable."

The pieces are not only perfect loungewear additions to your closet, but they also make comfy and trendy gifts for anyone on your list. When it comes to gift-giving, Chloe emphasizes that "it's never about breaking the bank."

"It doesn't have to be so expensive," Chloe continues. "As long as it reminds you about them or a special moment or memory you have, those kinds of things will even go further sometimes than the more costly gift."

With that, Chloe and Halle shared some of their favorite pieces to wear and gift from the collection. Read on to shop their must-have picks!

Velvet Triangle Bralette

Take your undergarment game to the next level with these velvet triangle bralettes that come in so many different colors, as picked by Chloe and Halle. "[My favorite piece] would definitely be the velour, velvet bralettes and short set," the Little Mermaid star shares. "That is my favorite set— so cozy and nice."

$30
PINK

Fleece Heritage Sweatpants

Like her sister, Chloe is all about cute, comfy and cozy apparel for the winter, like these fleece sweatpants that come in so many cute colors. Get Chloe's look with this hot pink push-up bralette for a comfortable and chic loungewear look.

$53
$35
PINK

Wide Leg Track Pants

These wide leg track pants are perfect for gifting, either for yourself or your loved ones— or both! Plus, they come in so many different colors and are currently on sale for $35 instead of the usual $60 price tag.

$60
$35
PINK

Varsity Jacket

Throw this varsity jacket on over your loungewear to give your look a more sporty feel. The jacket is not too oversized, but it will definitely keep you warm and trendy all throughout the holidays. Plus, it makes a great gift in either of its colorways.

$80
PINK

Fuzzy Mid-Calf Sock

When it comes to gifting at an affordable price, Chloe recommends these fuzzy socks— and we agree. Any of the cute colors would make a cozy stocking stuffer gift for just $5.

$10
$5
PINK

Cotton Boxer Shorts

These cotton boxer shorts will really help you get into the holiday spirit. You can mix and match any two pairs for $36, like this green gingerbread print that is oh-so-festive.

$25
PINK

Seamless Lightly Lined Sports Crop

This seamless crop top will become a staple in your winter loungewear rotation. It comes in so many materials and prints, and is easy to layer under hoodies and crewneck. Get Halle's cute look by pairing this crop top with the navy blue velour pants.

$30
PINK

Fleece Campus Hoodie

Another cozy and versatile find from Chloe and Halle's gift guide is this fleece campus hoodie that comes in so many different colors and prints. Gift it to the loungewear lover in your life— you know they'll love it.

$53
$35
PINK

Teddy Button Down Sleep Shirt

Nothing screams holidays quite like cozy pajama sets, especially in red plaid. You can pair this teddy button down sleep shirt with the matching wide leg pajama pants. Gift these to yourself and a loved one for a comfy twinning moment.

$50
PINK

Cargo Campus Pant

Another cute pair of sweatpants that will keep you toasty and stylish, as recommended by Chloe and Halle. Pair the green cargo pants with a green thermal long-sleeve to achieve Halle's cute and coordinated look here.

$53
$35
PINK

Can't get enough of celebrity assisted shopping? Neither can we. Check out Ashley Park's holiday clothing collection!

