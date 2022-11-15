Here's Your First Look at Bravo's New Dating Show Love Without Borders

Watch : 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Bilal Calls OUT Shaeeda BFF

Leaving everything behind for love.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Bravo's new international reality dating series Love Without Borders, which follows five American singles who uproot their lives and move to a foreign country in search of their soulmate.

With the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo, the singles—Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk—drop everything and relocate to an unknown locale to see if they hit it off with their pre-screened suitor abroad.

"The stakes are high and nerves are frayed as they each realize they will not speak with—or even see a photo of—their match before leaving the States," reads Bravo's description. "The adventure begins when they arrive at the destinations to finally meet their match. That's when things get real and the journey to love truly begins, drama and all."

For some, saying bonjour to new love feels effortless. The preview showcases Aaron building a strong connection with Mael, his handsome French suitor, telling him, "This is what it feels like to fall in love again."

But not everyone is enjoying the culture shock, as Gurleen tells her match Shreyas in the clip, "The entire family lives together. If we're thinking about the best way to get to know someone, it's not you and your parents and sister."