Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Officially Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks made their red carpet debut in Sydney after three years together. Scroll down to see the cute snap.

By Amy Lamare Nov 15, 2022 7:33 PMTags
Miley CyrusLiam HemsworthCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

This red carpet debut was three years in the making. 

Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks made their red carpet debut at the Sydney, Australia premiere of his latest film Poker Face. For the occasion, Gabriella, 26, donned a shimmery gold sleeveless dress with a high neckline, with her hair pulled back in a bun and a blunt bangs sweeping across her forehead. Liam, meanwhile, kept things simple in a black suit.

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in Dec. 2019, just a few months after Liam and wife Miley Cyrus announced their split after two years married and a decade together. At the time, the Hunger Games actor was spotted introducing the model to his family at a restaurant in Bryon Bay, Australia.

However, Liam made things Instagram official in June 2021, posting a group shot from a fundraiser on Instagram that featured Gabriella. 

And even his family is feeling the love for Gabriella, as an insider exclusively told E! News in Jan 2021 that Liam's family "very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him." 

photos
Liam Hemsworth's Hottest Photos

In fact, she even spent the holidays with the Hemsworths in 2021. Liam's sister-in-law—and Poker Face co-star—Elsa Pataky shared a series of snaps from the family's Christmas celebration to Instagram that included Gabriella—as well as husband Chris Hemsworth and their kids.

Aside from rare Instagram posts, Liam and Gabriella have largely kept their romance private, which the insider noted is a clear contrast from the Isn't It Romantic actor's relationship with the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message

2

New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening and We Can’t Shut Up

3

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

"His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the insider shared. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."

Poker Face starts streaming on Nov. 2.

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message

2

New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening and We Can’t Shut Up

3

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

4

JoJo Siwa Sounds Off on Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comment

5

Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans Until “Embarrassing” Moment

Latest News

27 Unique Holiday Gifts for People Who Shop a Lot

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson’s Dating Life

Andrew Garfield Says Late Mom Will Meet His Future Kids "in Spirit"

Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls His "Worst Moment" With Death of Baby Boy

All the Details on Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s Wedding Rings

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Welcome Baby No. 2

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Weighs in After Marriage Message