See Channing Tatum Strip Down in Sexy Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer

Get a steamy glimpse of Channing Tatum and Salma Kayek in the trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, which lands in theaters Feb. 14.

Are you ready to make it rain for Magic Mike one last time?

Warner Bros. released the trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance Nov. 15, giving viewers a glimpse at Channing Tatum's final bow in the male stripper franchise. The trailer shows Channing's character, Mike Lane, putting on a private show for Salma Hayek's socialite character Maxandra Mendoza, prompting her to invite him to London to stage a production at a famed theater. "You came along," she tells him," and gave me this magical moment that made me remember who I really was."

Steven Soderbergh, who produces the films and directed the first installment, is back in the director's chair for its swan song. In July, he reflected on the titular's character's journey throughout the final film.

"The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show—and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be," he told Variety. "It's a variation on All That Jazz."

The full trailer comes one month after the Lost City actor showed followers a first look at the film, sharing several photos, including a steamy scene between Salma and Channing in which she's sitting in a chair feeling the actor's six-pack as he holds her hand. 

"All good things begin in Miami," Channing captioned the Oct. 21 Instagram post. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine's Day weekend."

 

Last February, the 21 Jump Street actor told E! News' Daily Pop what fans can expect from the third film. "I've been friends with our choreographer Alison Faulk for something like almost 15 years," Channing said. "Making these dances up, like trying to figure them out with a best friend, you're just like, 'No, no, you've got to just put your leg here...' It's just hilarious."

Magic Mike's Last Dance releases in theaters on Feb. 14.

