Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars React to 2023 Grammy Nominations

Watch: Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Congratulations to the nominees! 

On Nov. 15, many musicians woke up to the news that they had been nominated for the 2023 Grammys, which are set to air Feb. 5.

As many people began returning to bars, clubs and concerts in 2022, the best and brightest of the music industry celebrated as well, releasing albums to commemorate the season. For starters, Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations—eight of those for her July album Renaissance—tying the record for most nominations of all time with her husband, Jay-Z, with 88 total nods. Following her includes Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream with six each.

Viola Davis was also nominated for her first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me. If she were to win, she would become an EGOT winner. 

Keep scrolling to see all of your favorite musicians react to their Grammy nominations, and see who gets the golden gramophone for yourself when the ceremony airs Feb. 5 on CBS.

Taylor Swift

"All Too Well 10 is the song I'm the most proud of, out of anything I've written," Taylor write on her Instagram Stories. "The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I've never won, that honors the songwriting… it's momentous and surreal. Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It's just so cute I can't cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight."

Lizzo

In response to her six nominations, Lizzo tweeted, "I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?"

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his first Grammy nom with fiancée Megan Fox and collaborator Travis Barker, writing on his Instagram story, "WE DID IT!!!! LETS F--KIN GOOOOOO" In a post, he added, "call me what you want as long as it's starts with 'grammy nominted.' I LOVE YOU"

Sam Smith

Though Sam Smith has previously won Grammys for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015, nothing is better than another nod from the Academy. "To be Grammy nominated for THIS song, with THIS artist… hits different," they wrote on Instagram. "congratulations my angel love @kimpetras #unholy."

John Legend

John Legend thanked his collaborators for the Best Rap Performance nomination for "God Did," saying, "Thank you @djkhaled for bringing us all together for this amazing record #GODDID."

Doja Cat

Doja Cat reacted to her Grammy nominations for Woman, simply writing on Twitter, "gwammy." Later, she deleted that post and responded to a fan who wrote, "don't you have anything else to say after a grammy nomination," just adding, "yes."

Miranda Lambert

"Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!!" Miranda Lambert tweeted of her nominations. "I'm so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can't wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it's Grammy time!"

Maren Morris

Maren Morris danced on the beach in honor of her nods, captioning the post, "3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?!"

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her live reaction at a diner when she found out her song "Heartfirst" was nominated for "Best Country Solo Performance," writing, "the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn't be more cosmic. here's to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst."

Kim Petras

Kim Petras celebrated her first-ever Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Sam Smith on "Unholy" on her Instagram Story, writing, "So ... we Grammy nominated Sammy." She then posted a picture of a black pug with the lyrics to Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This." On her Twitter, she wrote, "grammy nominated slut from west germany" and "omg maybe i'll b a tr--ny with a grammy." Petras added, "SAM ! I CAN NEVER THANK U ENOUGH I LOVE U MORE THEN WORDS can say."

David Guetta

DJ David Guetta honored his eleventh nomination for "I'm Good (Blue)" with a series of emojis, including a heart-eyed smile, a party hat and a fire icon.

Black Pumas

"We're thrilled!" the band tweeted. "Thank you #GRAMMYs"

Coldplay

Coldplay thanked the Recording Academy for their three nominations, writing on Twitter, "Thank you @RecordingAcad for three 2023 GRAMMY nominations for Music Of The Spheres."

The-Dream

Singer-songwriter The-Dream, who got six nominations for his work on Renaissance, penned a long, emotional note on his Twitter, writing, "I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading. It's not about a nomination or a trophy for me. I'm the orphan from Atlanta Ga. I have no parents I only have their pictures replaying in my mind. Some of those moments I can't seem to remember like my mothers hands or my grandfathers eye color. When you have everything it's hard to understand what it means to jot. It means the most to me that through it all, my might has come from those angels before me. I represent their success the success is what a child must bare, that's what I bare everyday the best that I can with what I was given. Life is long whether cut short or not, life is Long. This world and this business can take things from you, it puts you at the center of a energy that feeds on goodwill and tries its best to turn you. I cry because I stayed the course. I wrote these songs under duress, I write these songs knowing I may not make it home to my children today. I write these songs in the depths of a culture that despises people that look like me or dress like me. I'm what opposing attorneys call low lying fruit. I survive them everyday at every turn. I cry when I think of my children having to endure that same thing. I try my best to protect them in the midst of it all. It's so hard it's way harder than it should be. Esp when you have been blessed with a thing that can help heal a world. That means I know why I'm heat in this time and this moment and I also know the easiest thing to ever do was give up or use the lack of surrounding love to set my course and turn my back. Everyday whether you see me or not. When you hear songs I'm sort of please note, I sit my own pain aside to make sure I show up to give you the best part of my heart that I can possibly give. Every time. Yes right now even. It's duress and it's mines and trust me if I deserves such a thing in life I'd speak it. I can say for sure enough has been taken from me anything beyond those things that I will never have again, I am in favor because my mother and father bared the pain of the world and still installed sense and goodwill into my heart no matter the circumstance. If you have parents let them know you love them, trust me! To all of you who has believed in me I thank you, I thank you from the bottom, my family thanks you. Everyone I've touched a record with I appreciate your time and your patience. To my love ones I thank you for being love itself. I'm a man who lost it all before anyone knew who I was, everyday I gain parts of it back although we all know that will never happen, at least I can remind you or a love so deep that it compels you to love all out. I win everyday and the best wins are the wins you win when, racing yourself. Thank you for you consideration. Please don't kill me over spell checks I know how

Måneskin

"OMG!" the Italian rock band tweeted of their Best New Artist nomination. "We can't believe our eyes and ears, but we just got nominated as Best New Artist at the #GRAMMYs!! We really couldn't be more THANKFUL and excited about it. Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love."

Gayle

First-time nominee Gayle posted a snap of her face streaked with makeup on her Instagram Story, captioning the pic, "I'M CRYING WHAT" and "SONG OF THE F--KING YEAR."

Latto

"I'm crying so bad right now!!!!" Latto wrote on Twitter. "Never give up on your dreams yall!!! Shit gone get rough… but DONT GIVE UP."

Anitta

Anitta shared a video of her celebration for her Best New Artist nomination, writing, "Wow! Wow Wow Wow... never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I'm from Brazil guys... I mean .. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you... grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine."

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo celebrated his nomination, saying, "got nominated best new artist omg" alongside a series of heart, crying, hugging and champagne emojis.

Nija Charles

Nija Charles couldn't contain her joy over her songwriter of the year nomination, writing, "Chileeeeee omgomgomg akksekspPqls wtf AHHHH."

