Kathy Hilton Shares Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's "Struggle" to Get Pregnant

Watch : Kathy Hilton on Married Paris, RHOBH Update & Kyle Richards Reunion

Paris Hilton can't wait to be a mom.

One year after the "Stars Are Blind" singer married husband Carter Reum in a lavish three-day November 2021 wedding ceremony, her mom Kathy Hilton is giving an update on the newlywed couple and their journey to start a family.

"They are so happy," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively revealed on the Nov. 14 episode of E! News. "They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet."

Kathy shared that Paris and Carter are eagerly trying to conceive their first child together.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" the Bravo star revealed. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

Speaking of family, Kathy also shared her one regret from the recent, explosive RHOBH reunion special, which heavily focused on her ongoing drama with sister Kyle Richards and feud with co-star Lisa Rinna.