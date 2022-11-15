Kathy Hilton Shares Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's "Struggle" to Get Pregnant

Paris Hilton can't wait to be a mom.
One year after the "Stars Are Blind" singer married husband Carter Reum in a lavish three-day November 2021 wedding ceremony, her mom Kathy Hilton is giving an update on the newlywed couple and their journey to start a family.
"They are so happy," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively revealed on the Nov. 14 episode of E! News. "They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet."
Kathy shared that Paris and Carter are eagerly trying to conceive their first child together.
"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'Just relax,'" the Bravo star revealed. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."
Speaking of family, Kathy also shared her one regret from the recent, explosive RHOBH reunion special, which heavily focused on her ongoing drama with sister Kyle Richards and feud with co-star Lisa Rinna.
"I wish that I was able to tell my whole story," she admitted, "but there's eight of us—seven other girls—and you can't put into an hour show everything. I could have done a reunion that would have been a miniseries."
While Kathy and Kyle's relationship remains strained following Kathy's RHOBH "meltdown" in which she allegedly trash-talked Kyle, she said it was "wonderful" to reunite with her sister at BravoCon 2022 last month.
"I'm always happy to see her," Kathy said, "she's my little sister and she looked beautiful and I'm very proud of her."
As for whether or not their two families will celebrate the holidays together, Kathy elicited some help from E! News co-host and Kyle's best friend Justin Sylvester.
"It's up to you," she told Justin, "you could put that together."
Check out Kathy's full interview above to hear about her new Sant and Abel pajama collection ahead of the holidays.